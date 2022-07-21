Helping hands from Benidorm assist in extinguishing devastating Cebreros (Avila) fire

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 18:20
AVILA MISSION: The Benidorm contingent with a Cebreros colleague
Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion
They were accompanied by a paramedic from USAR 13, a volunteer group that assists in natural disasters. They are better-known locally for their specially-trained dogs, although they also collaborate in firefighting when needed and provided a van for Benidorm party.
Sources at the Benidorm fire station explained that the firefighters also received help from the town halls of La Nucia and Alfaz del Pi as well as Empresas Comrimack and Seguros Union Alcoyana.
The Benidorm party, which returned on July 21, once the Cebreros fire had been stabilised, thanked the local residents for the warm welcome they received despite the “complicated moments they were going through.”
The Cebreros fire which broke out near the town centre on July 12, was declared “out of control” at one stage, owing to high winds that started secondary fires some distance away.
A spokesperson for the Castilla y Leon regional government later said that the fire appeared to be the result of negligence and was caused by a carelessly stubbed-out cigarette end.
