Hosbec takes a stand over mismanagement of state-subsidised pensioners’ Imserso holidays

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 17:06

IMSERSO ALTERNATIVE: Costa Blanco hoteliers in talks with FEDEPEM pensioners’ association Photo credit: Hosbec

COSTA BLANCA hoteliers and Spain’s Third Age organisations will work together to arrange low-season holidays for pensioners.

Until the pandemic, state-subsidised Imserso holidays allowed Costa Blanca hotels to remain open during the winter, with fewer staff laid off.

The 2021-2022 autumn-winter programme got off to a slow start, owing to the central government’s delay in awarding the contracts to organise the holiday.

Worse was to come after the Ministry of Social Policies announced that participating four-star hotels could expect to receive only €22 per person per day for full board, plus drinks, during the 2022-2023 season.

“Disastrous mismanagement by the government and the Ministry of Social Policies have mortally wounded a successful programme by renewing economic conditions without updating prices,” declared a statement issued by the hoteliers’ association, Hosbec on July 21.

“Meanwhile, the sector is suffering a 30 per cent increase in production costs, making it inviable to close contracts to supply beds for Imserso.”

Instead, Hosbec is working with pensioners’ associations and groups who are still looking forward to travelling to the Costa Blanca – and Benidorm above all – during the low season.

Hosbec president Toni Mayor and secretary general Nuria Montes have now met Marcelo Cornella, president of the Spanish Federation for the Protection of the Elderly (FEDEPEM) to begin laying the basis for a private holiday programme.

“This will continue with the social aim of promoting activities for pensioners and at the same time help hotels to remain open during the low season,” Toni Mayor announced.

