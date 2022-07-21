Last match of the summer season on the River Jucar (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 19:06

SUMMER CHAMPION: Frank Povey with one of the nine carp that gave him the title Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited Section B3 of the River Jucar in Valencia for the last week of their summer competition.

“Air temperatures started at 28 degrees at 9am but rose and rose as the day went on , later reaching 40,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“The water was a bit clearer than the previous week but fishing was hard on this section if you did not draw a peg between the two bridges, where most of the day’s fish were caught.”

Only one of the seven contestants had a dry net, with the best weight of the day going to Frank Povey on Peg 18 with 14.7 kilos and nine carp. Overall, the anglers caught 28 fish, of which 25 were carp weighing 45 kilos.

Frank Povey was also the overall winner of the Summer Series with 36 points, with Jeff Richards and Graham Sewell in joint second place and 30 points each.

The club’s next match will take place on September 21, fishing Section B2 of the River Jucar.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

