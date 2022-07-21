Recycle cooking oil in Teulada-Moraira (Alicante), don’t tip it down the drain

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 15:19

VEGETABLE OIL: Average overall consumption of 4 litres per person per year Photo credit: CC/Tamorlan

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has installed 35 recycling containers for used cooking oil on local streets.

“Using the orange-coloured containers will help to reduce both the overall volume of rubbish and environmental pollution,” municipal sources said.

Researchers have found that on average every man, woman and child generates around four litres of cooking oil each year.

Given the difficulty in disposing of used oil, many households tip it down the sink, lavatory or drain, unaware of its negative impact on the environment.

Not only does this ultimately find is ways into rivers and lakes but the oil also causes serious problems for wastewater treatment plants, creating problems needing expensive repairs.

The used oil, which will eventually be recycled into biofuel, should be taken in plastic bottles to the containers which will be emptied each week, the Services department said.

