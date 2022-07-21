Summer uniforms make life easier for Policia Local in Villajoyosa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 10:12
MORE COMFORTABLE: Villajoyosa’s Policia Local officers with their new uniforms
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
Made from breathable fabric, the uniforms have fewer seams and no metallic additions, explained Public Safety and Traffic councillor Isabel Perona.
“This will help officers to work much more comfortably and safely, especially when temperatures are high,” she said.
Both Perona and Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu thanked the Policia Local for their work in the municipality while Verdu stressed the local government’s intention of ensuring that they were as well-equipped as possible.
“That was one of the targets that we set ourselves for this legislative term and we are meeting it,” Verdu said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.