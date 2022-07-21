Summer uniforms make life easier for Policia Local in Villajoyosa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 10:12

MORE COMFORTABLE: Villajoyosa’s Policia Local officers with their new uniforms Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA’S Policia Local are wearing new uniforms this summer, designed to be both modern and more comfortable.

Made from breathable fabric, the uniforms have fewer seams and no metallic additions, explained Public Safety and Traffic councillor Isabel Perona.

“This will help officers to work much more comfortably and safely, especially when temperatures are high,” she said.

Both Perona and Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu thanked the Policia Local for their work in the municipality while Verdu stressed the local government’s intention of ensuring that they were as well-equipped as possible.

“That was one of the targets that we set ourselves for this legislative term and we are meeting it,” Verdu said.

