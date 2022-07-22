Evangelical Church’s Food Bank faces a tough challenge in Turre (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2022 • 18:49

VERA WALSH: Organises the Turre Evangelical Church’s Food Bank Photo credit: Turre Evangelical Church

THE Turre Evangelical Church is facing the challenge of finding food for an additional 30 families.

“This is due to Turre Town Hall bringing their Food Bank to an end,” explained Los Gallardos resident, Vera Walsh, who organises the church’s food bank.

“Every week for the past 10 years, the church-run food bank has provided essentials for up to 60 local families who receive bread, eggs, baby food, toothbrushes, toilet rolls and more,” she said.

“The number of needy families has steadily grown over the past 10 years but thanks to the support of local people and organisations we’ve never had to turn people away,” Vera added. “But this 50 per cent increase in demand is going to be a huge challenge,” she admitted

“At this time of inflation we all have to tighten our belts a little. But there are families in desperate need and we are appealing for help to care for them.”

Donations can be received at the Turre Evangelical Church building when open, Something Special in Turre and Ibex Insurance in Parque Commercial in Mojacar.

For further information or to offer help call Vera on 665 546 880.

