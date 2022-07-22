Punto Verde recycling areas soon to be fenced in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2022 • 11:44

FENCED IN: Use of recycling centres will be restricted to residents in the immediate area Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA’S newly-contracted rubbish collection and street cleaning concessionary will fence off Punto Verde recycling centres.

Services councillor Kika Mata said that their “increasingly antisocial” use has made this necessary.

People are leaving recycling items outside the containers and are also dumping unwanted possessions, equipment and furniture instead of taking them to the Ecopark, Mata explained.

Her department has had to rethink the system and decided to include enclosing each Punto Verde in the new rubbish-collection contract, she added.

“These will be reserved for residents living in the area, who will receive an ID that allows them to enter,” the councillor said.

There will be no immediate change Mata continued, although fencing is already being put up round the Rafalet and Cansalades recycling zones. Residents will be contacted over the next few months and the identity document delivered to their homes.

Mata took the opportunity of asking for more awareness on the part of the local population.

“The town hall uses much of its resources on upkeep yet still fails to maintain a decent public image,” she said.

“Each Punto Verde is cleaned each day in the early morning and within hours it looks awful again.”

