There’s something for everyone who visits Almeria Costa this summer

A DIPUTACION provincial council campaign is making its presence felt in Spain’s largest cities.

A bus emblazoned with the words “Hay una Almeria en ti, la tuya” is visiting Madrid, Barcelona, Murcia, Bilbao, Sevilla and Malaga amongst other places.

It is sending out a message that there is “An Almeria for everyone” and that “Whatever you are looking for, you’ll always find it in Almeria.”

The Costa de Almeria’s slogan, accompanied by spectacular images of the province’s best-known beauty spots and enclaves also appears on billboards as well as metro stations and buses throughout Spain.

The current operation was fundamental in ensuring that Costa de Almeria remained a leader as a preferred holiday destination for national tourists, said Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion’s Tourism department.

“With this campaign we are reaching a very varied public and we are sending out the very important message that each visitor will find a made-to-measure plan which will exceed expectations.”

Gimenez added that initiatives like these have always produced good results. “Their impact on the public is very effective,” he said. “They also help us to associate the Costa de Almeria image with quality tourism.”

