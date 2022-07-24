News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 13:23

Good egg ALMERIA province’s population gets through a daily 256,000 eggs and spends a total of €15.1 million a year, according to betting company Kelbet’s calculations based on National Statistics Institute (INE) figures. At present there are 80,000 laying hens in 134 Almeria province’s poultry farms, INE’s Agricultural Census revealed.

Photo call VERA’S Municipal Archive has very few old photographs and would like more, explained Manuel Caparros, the archive’s director, who asked residents to send in their snaps. They would all be returned after scanning, said Caparros, who guaranteed that none would be edited or published without their owner’s consent.

Hot stuff AS the hot weather continues, sales of electric fans soared in Almeria province, retailers said, with one shop alone selling 420 since the summer began. All agreed that the increase has also been prompted by the rising price of electricity, inducing many people to turn off their air-conditioning.

Power shot ILLEGAL electricity hookups for indoor marijuana plantations detected in Almeria province last year have cost power company Endesa more than €5 million. This was the equivalent of the energy consumption of 1,400 households or towns the same size as Lucainena de las Torres or Gergal, Endesa sources said.

Joy-rider THE Guardia Civil have arrested a 20-year-old who stole a car in the early hours of July 20 in Vera after spotting that the keys were still inside the vehicle. Driving until the car ran out of petrol, he eventually abandoned it on the A-92 road in Guadix (Granada).

