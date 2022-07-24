Tough day at the office for Carp-R-Us anglers in Bigastro (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 16:17

BARBEL: Amongst Carp-R-Us anglers’ latest haul Photo credit: CC/Martin Durrschnabel

CARP-R-US fished the Rio Segura at Bigastro for the first time in two months for Round Seven of the Summer-Autumn Series.

“And how it had changed!” exclaimed club secretary Steve Fell. “The bankside vegetation, so carefully cleared after 2019 storms is now back to head height in many places.”

The river itself was down about half a metre from the previous visit, Steve said, and fell a further 15 centimetres during the match. “Another tough day at the office was expected,” he added.

Winner of the match with 2.8 kilos from Peg 2 was Richard Crawshaw, now fishing more regularly after almost a year spent renovating his house.

Steve Fell, next door on Peg 1, managed 1.3 kilos with a catch that included two small barbel. “That was to see,” he said.

Third was Tony Flett with 1 kilo and Jeremy Fardoe was fourth with 280 grammes.

“It is worth mentioning that over 20 terrapins were caught during the match,” Steve said.

Further information about the club can be found on its www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

