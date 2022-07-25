Clothes and cakes combine for a successful event in Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 10:12

ASA SUCCESS: Models from the sell-out fashion show Photo credit: ASA

AGE SUPPORT ALMANZORA (ASA) held their second Fashion Show and Afternoon Tea at the association’s Albox shop.

“Bigger and better than ever, the event was enjoyed by all,” said Age Support’s Liz Carey. “Clothes and cakes, what’s not to like!”

The event sold out early and raised more than €500 euros for the charity, which aims to improve the quality of life for older people in the area, providing both emotional and practical support.

Vanya, ASA’s president, thanked Terry Ann and Ricky Cross from Breeze FM for providing the music throughout the afternoon and Richard Tolman for taking fabulous photos.

The stars of the event were, of course, models Ella, Margaret, Erika, Tina, Jean and Ingrid, and the show was compered expertly by Ray Tiltman.

Vanya also said how grateful she was to the many volunteers who prepared and ran the event which included a raffle and competitions.

With just enough time to recover and catch their breath, the volunteers are looking forward to their FunFest on Saturday August 6.

Beginning at 4pm and continuing until late, there will be stalls, entertainment, barbecue and bar at the Arboleas Community Centre opposite the Health centre.

Tickets are available in the ASA shop in Albox.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.