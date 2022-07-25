Jaguars on the prowl visit a beautiful landmark in Novelda (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 10:44

JEC RUN: Lunch in Aspe after visiting Novelda's Santa Maria Magdalena sanctuary Photo credit: JEC Costa Blanca

THE Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, JEC Costa Blanca, once more took to the road on July 21.

They were visiting a beautiful hilltop church in Novelda (Alicante), whose design was clearly influenced by the famous architect Antoni Gaurdi, responsible for the La Sagrada Familia basilica in the city of Barcelona.

Novelda’s Santa María Magdalena sanctuary can be seen standing proud and magnificent at the very top of the hill, the town’s most beautiful landmark.

“After viewing the church, JEC members gathered on the sun terrace a restaurant literally next to the sanctuary,” said Sandra Brook.

“Once refreshed it was time to commence the next part of our run for lunch in Aspe, making a wonderful finish to a wonderful day’s outing, in the comfort of our beautiful Jaguar big cats.”

Jaguar owners who would like to join the club should telephone Michael Brook (640866711) or email the mikebikejec@gmail.com address.

