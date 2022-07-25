News in Brief for the Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 14:23

HOSPITAL EXTENSION: Generalitat president announced €70 million extension for Vega Baja hospital Photo credit: GVA.es

Hospital plan VISITING Orihuela recently, Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced that the regional Health department was putting out to tender the contract for a €70 million extension to the Vega Baja Hospital. Work is expected to begin before the end of the year and should be completed within 30 months.

Few trains DESPITE tourists flocking to southern Alicante, no additional AVE high speed trains have been added to the Elche and Orihuela timetables. Citing few passengers, rail operator Renfe runs three AVEs to Madrid and four returning on weekdays, with only two to Madrid and three returning at the weekend.

Do it now FRIENDS OF SIERRA ESCALONA (ASE) requested an urgent meeting with Mireia Molla, who heads the Generalitat’s Environment department, to discuss Sierra Escalona and the surrounding zone. The group wants the area to be protected as a national park, as the regional government promised more than six years ago.

Start again TORREVIEJA town hall abandoned plans to extend by 20 years its contract with water supply and main drainage company Agamed, in which it has a 26 per cent holding. The Valencia region’s Antifraud Agency informed the town hall that a new contract should be put out to tender.

Second choice THE Valencian Community’s regional government approved a project to farm 600 tons of lechola (rock salmon) each year in a 9,000-square metre installation adjoining Quay 11 at Alicante port. The principal customer is likely to be Japan, where rock salmon is the second most-prized fish after bluefin tuna.

