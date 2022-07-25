Orihuela Costa (Alicante) cancer charity, Pink Ladies, takes a summer break

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 11:16

: CANCER CHARITY: The Pink Ladies and Panthers have raised €527,046 over the last 12 years Photo credit: Pink Ladies

THE Pink Ladies cancer charity office at Flamenca beach closes on Friday July 29 at 1pm and re-opens on September 5 at 10am.

In case of emergency only, Maria Wilson may be contacted on (34) 633487595 while appointments can be made via the Pink Ladies and Panthers Facebook page or on their new www.pinkladies.es website.

“We will continue to make screening appointments during our summer closing, as early detection save lives and cancer doesn’t take a summer holiday,” Maria said.

The Pink Ladies and Panthers have raised €527,046 since June 2010 and at present arrange about 60 early detection screening tests for a variety of cancers every month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.