Big day for Benissa (Alicante) as its €38 million bypass opens

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 17:54

BENISSA BYPASS: No need to drive through the town centre Photo credit: Benissa town hall

TRAFFIC on the N-332 main road will longer need to drive through the centre of Benissa.

Construction work on the much-needed bypass began in 2009, was halted two years later and recommenced in 2017. Now, five years later, the road is in use and a daily 12,000 vehicles are longer obliged to crawl through the town on a main road built a century ago.

“This is an historic day for the Marina Alta and for Benissa in particular, which has now become more friendly and welcoming,” declared the central government’s delegate to the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe.

“The government is well-aware of the potential of this region, of Alicante province, its businesses and its tourism,” Bernabe said. “That is why it needs to have the best possible infrastructure connecting it to the rest of the country.”

Meanwhile, Benissa town hall, which also described the occasion as historic, thanked the construction workers, state personnel, politicians and civilian society who had made the €38 million bypass possible.

“Our municipality has the necessary infrastructure to decongest the Avenida del Pais Valencia (N-332) and we must now create a road that is sustainable, modern, people-friendly and environmentally-respectful,” announced Benissa’s mayor Arturo Poquet on the town hall’s social media pages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.