Computer Club in Javea (Alicante) recycle PCs to help local charity

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 12:23

DONATION: Computer Club’s Margaret March and Marion Kenworthy Photo credit: Javea Computer Club

JAVEA COMPUTER CLUB recently donated €800 to Todos Juntos Javea, a registered charity founded in 2011.

Run by a small international group of volunteers who are either retired or working professionals, Todos Juntos Javea reaches out to struggling families, often through a request from Social Services but sometimes directly from schools and occasionally after an approach by someone in need.

This was one of several donations the Javea Computer Club has made this year with money raised from unwanted devices which are refurbished and taken by other members in return for a donation to the club’s charity fund.

“Thank you so much,” said Marion Kenworthy on behalf of Todos Juntos Javea.

“It’s greatly appreciated and has gone to the Asociacion Autismo Javea for their Summer School. The children need to continue their education throughout the year, so it is vitally important to have the money to run the Summer School.”

During the summer months, the club meets on Monday and Thursday mornings to share tips on getting the best use out of their mobiles, tablets and computers.

Check their www.javeacomputerclub.com website for more details of what’s on offer. New members are always welcome.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.