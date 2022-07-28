Fr Marcus Ronchetti has retired from the Costa Blanca Chaplaincy (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 13:53

AIRCREW ASSOCIATION: A farewell lunch for Costa Blanca Chaplaincy’s Fr Marcus Ronchetti Photo credit: Aircrew Assocation Costa Blanca

FR MARCUS RONCHETTI celebrated his final communion service as the Costa Blanca’s Anglican Chaplaincy senior chaplain on July 26.

Fr Ronchetti and his wife Sandra now move on to retirement and new and exciting adventures ahead.

Following this last service, all present moved on to Calpe’s Hotel Gran Sol for a hog roast supper party with tributes from those present.

Some days earlier on July 20 the Aircrew Association Costa Blanca held a farewell lunch in honour of Fr Ronchetti and Sandra, at Maxim’s Restaurant in Moraira.

After a brief welcome, Aircrew Association’s chairman, Max Maxwell, gave a resume not only of Fr Marcus’s 10 years as Honorary Chaplain but also of key moments in his 42 years’ service in the Anglican Church since 1980.

During his time on the Costa Blanca Fr Ronchetti conducted the Annual Remembrance Services in Javea and Moraira and Max Maxwell drew attention to his thoughtful, caring and considered funeral services for Association members.

Amongst other things, he recalled Fr Ronchetti’s tandem freefall parachute jump – with Sandra, his wife – from 13,000 feet to raise funds for the Anglican Chaplaincy. He also cycled from Gandia to El Campello over the Montgo mountain, again as a fundraiser.

On behalf of the Aircrew Association, Max Maxwell presented Fr Ronchetti with an engraved crystal paperweight as a memento of his much- appreciated 10 years as Honorary Chaplain.

Further details about the Anglican Chaplaincy are available at the http://www.costablanca-anglicanchaplaincy.org website.

For more information about the Aircrew Association Costa Blanca, call 966495228.

