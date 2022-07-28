Water from the Muchamiel (Alicante) desalination plant goes to El Campello

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2022 • 18:29

MUCHAMIEL PLANT: El Campello can at last use its water Photo credit: El Campello town hall

EL CAMPELLO will receive desalinated water from the Muchamiel plant, although this will increase annual water bills by approximately €11.

This will substitute water that is currently extracted from aquifers in the Alto and Medio Vinalopo areas although El Campello town hall will now have to contribute €12.5 million to the cost of the Muchamiel plant over the next 40 years.

Abstention by PSOE and Compromis councillors enabled El Campello town hall to approve a motion opposed in its day by its former coalition partners, Ciudadanos.

The vote went through with the votes of the Partido Popular, Vox and Eva Segura, a Ciudadanos councillor now expelled from the party.

“Water is important and essential,” said a PSOE spokesperson who criticised the way that El Campello town hall has handled the water issue but said councillors had abstained “out of a sense of responsibility.”

Compromis explained that it backed the town hall motion because the Vinalopo wells have been over-used. “The infrastructure was installed and the town hall has not been able to negotiate, as this was imposed by the central government.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.