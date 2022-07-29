Almuñecar (Granada) councillors visit rescue dogs’ training ground in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 29 July 2022 • 14:39

TRAINING GROUND: Almuñecar visitors toured La Nucia’s simulated disaster area Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

A DELEGATION from the town hall in Almuñecar (Granada) recently visited La Nucia.

The Almuñecar councillors wanted to learn more about La Nucia’s Animal Protection department and its Sports department, municipal sources revealed.

“Both are a national reference,” the visitors told their La Nucia counterparts.

Juan Francisco Robles, Francisco Javier Garcia and Luis Aragon, respective councillors for Commerce, Urban Development and the Environment, together with Almuñecar’s fire chief, Jose Luis Varela, later toured the training ground, a simulated disaster area with ruined houses, rubble and fallen masonry.

The La Nucia installation is one of the few in Spain where search and rescue dogs can be trained in an environment similar to that following an earthquake, tsunami or flood.

The visitors were accompanied by Animal Protection councillor, Jessica Gommans, and Manuel Moreno, president of the USAR 13 volunteer association which uses dogs in rescue operations and also carries out humanitarian and social programmes.

From there the Almuñecar delegation went on to the Ciudad Deportivo Camilo Cano, where La Nucia’s mayor, Bernabe Cano and Sports councillor Sergio Villalba, explained how the sports complex was run on public-private sector lines.

