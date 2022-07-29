National championships triumph in Pamplona for budding gymnasts from Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 29 July 2022 • 15:40

YOUNG WINNERS: Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia gymnasts with their haul of medals Photo credit: Elena Buigues

BOYS from Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia competed in the Spanish Nationa chamionships in Pamplona between July 20-24 at Base and Via Olimpica levels.

Once again they demonstrated their amazing talent, obtaining fantastic results with Gold for Eloy Jong (floor) and Javi Soler (bars, rings and pommel horse) in their categories.

Javi, already the Valencian Community champion, is now Spanish national champion in the category for eight and nine-year-olds.

There was also Silver for Eloy Jong (vault), Hugo Martin (rings, bar and pommel horse) and Joan Buiges (pommel horse) in their categories. Javi Soler also took Bronze (floor and vault).

The boys are trained by Marcos Martinez Ramallo, one of the only international judges from Spain.

Felix Gil, Joan Rojas, David Huerta, Jordi Mata all did well in their categories, said Jayne Kavanagh, who is a Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia committee member.

“Adrian Larrosa competed at maximum Via Olimpica Level Seven category, finishing ninth overall, which was amazing at only 14,” Jayne said.

Laia Ivars competed at Via Olimpica Level One for the first time in the female category and was placed fifth in floor and 32nd overall at only seven years of age. The club’s first female gymnast to compete at Via Olimpica level, Laia is trained by Camilo Caceres from Argentina.

“Year-on-year our club returns home with national artistic gymnasts in Spain’s Top 10,” Jayne said. “We are a small club with a big name and even bigger talent!”

Aspiring gymnasts or children looking for a fun, sporty activity should contact administrator Elena (cdmontgoxabia@gmail.com) for a free trial session.

