3.2 earthquake in Zurgena (Almeria) felt throughout the province’s Levante area

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 18:31

ZURGENA EARTHQUAKE: Tremor at a depth of four kilometres felt throughout Levante Photo credit: IGN

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered a 3.2 earthquake with an epicentre in Zurgena at 11.35pm on Friday July 29.

Andalucia’s 112 Emergencies number announced on its Twitter account that the service had logged four calls from persons alerting them to the tremor.

According to the IGN, the tremor was located at a depth of four kilometres and was felt to a lesser extent in Albox, Arboleas, Pulpi, Garrucha, Huercal-Overa, La Parata and Vera.

