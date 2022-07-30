Almeria Diputacion reshuffle is on the way following June’s regional elections

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 19:13

DIPUTACION PRESIDENT: Javier Aureliano Garcia prepares to make department changes Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

JAVIER AURELIANO GARCIA, president of the Diputacion provincial council, confirmed that a reshuffle was on the cards.

This will depend on the Junta de Andalucia’s “provincial structure” following the June 19 elections with Juanma Moreno once again installed as regional president.

Talking to the Spanish media, Garcia revealed that changes were inevitable now that Manuel Guzman, who heads the Diputacion’s Culture department, has a seat in the regional parliament.

He did not rule out a “more extensive restructuring” Garcia admitted, without giving away details of the Diputacion areas that were likely to be affected. Neither was he prepared to reveal names.

Garcia also explained that although he had initially intended to carry out immediate changes, he had finally opted to wait until he knew more about the Junta’s “complete structure” in Almeria province.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.