Big Pulpi agricultural company gets bigger after taking over Murcia firms

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 21:18
LETTUCE LEADER: Pulpi-based Agrupapulpi is one of Spain’s principal producers
Photo credit: Agrupapulpi
Acquiring these two companies, which grow a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, means that Agrupapulpi can now expect an annual turnover of approximately €210 million.
Founded in 1981 by Francisco Belmonte and Bartolome Soler, Agrupapulpi was taken over in 2019 by Magnum Capital in a deal which market sources that were quoted in the Spanish media estimated at around €80 million.
A partner of Proexport in Murcia and Coexphal in Almeria, Agrupapulpi specialises in watermelons and iceberg lettuce. Currently it employees 1,200 people, owns packing plants that cover a total area of 14,000 square metres and has more than 2,300 hectares of land under cultivation in Almeria, Murcia and Granada.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
