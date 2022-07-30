Call for Albox (Almeria) football event to return to old location

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 20:30

ALBOX: Call for Five-a-Side event to return to its original location Photo credit: 19Tarrestnom65

THE Partido Popular (PP), in opposition at Albox town hall, called for a traditional football event to return to its original location.

The Juan Gonzalez Five-a-Side Memorial had always taken place in the La Loma neighbourhood’s Plaza de San Francisco, the party pointed out.

“Then, on a whim, Alcaldía (the Mayor’s Office) decided to move it to the Centro de Agua y Salud esplanade.,” a PP statement declared.

“We are talking about an important event putting the municipality at the very heart of this sport in the area.

“We have already voiced our objections, as this is putting an end to a tradition and also hits Albox businesses.”

The party has now asked the mayor, in writing, to reverse the decision “so that this sporting event with such close ties to Albox traditions” can return to its original location on August 12 and 13.

“This is vital,” the PP said, “owing to the Plaza de San Francisco’s strategic position, its singular charm and because this will help businesses that would welcome a little help in these challenging times.”

At the same time, the PP expressed its willingness to collaborate wherever necessary, so that the change of location could not be blamed on security issues.

“From the outset this was illogical and lacking in all justification,” the statement declared.

