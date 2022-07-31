Disappointing outcomes for two major issues that affect Orihuela Costa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 22:52

PLENARY SESSION: Little progress for two Orihuela Costa issues Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

TWO subjects of interest to Orihuela Costa were discussed at the Orihuela’s last plenary council session.

They centred on polluted seawater leading to the recent closure of three beaches and a proposal for a second health centre.

“The disappointing outcome was unfortunately predictable,” the CLARO party’s Bob Houliston said.

Part of the sewage collection system was designed and built in the 1970s, he pointed out. Campoamor’s “new” sewage treatment plant is 20 years old and has been recognised as inadequate for many years. Opening La Zenia Boulevard 10 years ago has also led to an enormous increase in the strain on the inadequate system, resulting in major sewage spills

CLARO demanded explanations as to why €6.6 million in regional government funds made available four years ago have not yet been used.

“No explanation was given regarding the recent incident,” Houliston said.

The motion to open a second health centre in Orihuela Costa, long campaigned-for by CLARO, was presented by the Partido Popular (PP), together with a demand for a 24-hour SAMU emergency ambulance.

The motion was approved but, incredibly, opposed by the PSOE-Ciudadanos coalition.

“Since the motion is not binding there is little hope that the PSOE-Ciudadanos coalition will go ahead with the much-needed second health centre for Orihuela Costa,” Houliston lamented.

