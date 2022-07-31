Pink Ladies and Panthers cancer charity in Orihuela Costa (Alicante) raise €527,046

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 18:30

PINK LADIES: They put the fun into fundraising for a serious cause Photo credit: Pink Ladies and Panthers

THE Euro Weekly News recently reminded readers that the Pink Ladies office at Playa Flamenca was closing until September 5.

Earlier we had received an email from the cancer charity giving dates and details of the summer break, before mentioning, almost as an afterthought that Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers had raised a total of €527,046 since June 2010.

This was the year when the Pink Ladies group came into existence after Maria Wilson discovered that she had breast cancer. They began fundraising for Spain’s national cancer charity, AECC and more recently for the association’s Alicante province branch, the AACC.

This was followed by a secondary cancer which has not deterred her or her Pink Ladies who, together with the Pink Panthers, continue to raise much-needed funds.

Yes, there are Pink Panthers too, as men are encouraged to follow the Pink Ladies’ lead by advocating and promoting the lifesaving benefits of early detection of prostate cancer.

Maria’s Pink Ladies and Panthers put the fun into fundraising with something, somewhere always going on in Orihuela Costa and the surrounding area.

But they are very serious about early detection and all the money that Maria and her group of volunteers raise goes to fighting cancer and supporting their screening programme.

And, summer break notwithstanding, appointments can be still made via the Pink Ladies and Panthers Facebook page or their www.pinkladies.es website.

“We will continue to make screening appointments during our summer closing,” Maria said. “Cancer doesn’t go on holiday.”

