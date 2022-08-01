Exciting race day for Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) members

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 11:08

FAVOURABLE CONDITIONS: Shoestring dinghies just after the race started Photo credit: SAMM

THE Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) enjoyed a last Spring Season race day full of incidents and excitement.

Because conditions were favourable, all but one of the boats were sailed single-handed even though the normal crew is two or more people.

Race One was delayed by 15 minutes, due to competitors not being ready and a late arrival.

Four boats made it to the line but one was disqualified for using their engine after the five-minute signal.

Race Two started 15 minutes afterwards and this time all five boats competed.

“With such a mixed fleet it is difficult to appreciate how close the racing is, only becoming apparent once the handicaps are applied,” said SAMM’s Terry Chapman.

“So it was great to discover that the last race day of the Spring Season provided the closest racing for some time, with a brilliant end to the season’s races.

For more information about SAMM visit the www.sailingmarmenor.com website.

