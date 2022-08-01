News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 15:47

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Pepe Quesada with Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Street honour PILAR DE LA HORADADA celebrated its separation from Orihuela on July 30 as bells rang out at 5pm, the exact moment its independence was confirmed 36 years ago. In homage to residents, the town hall has named a pedestrian street after Pepe Quesada, considered Pilar’s “most representative” inhabitant.

Full up TORREVIEJA town hall figures revealed 95 per cent tourist occupancy for July, 20 percentage points more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Foreign visitors, principally from the UK followed by France, Belgium and Sweden doubled the number of national tourists from Madrid, Basque Region and Castilla y Leon.

Sand pit THE Environment Ministry announced plans to spend €1.2 billion on a 10-year project to regenerate 30 beaches from Canet (Valencia) all the way down to Pilar de la Horadada. The sand will come from a vast deposit 10 kilometres off the Valencia coast, 80 metres below the surface.

Not here OFFICERS from Callosa’s Policia Local and Guardia Civil, alerted by alarmed residents, prevented squatters from breaking into the same property they had tried to enter on previous occasions. Callosa’s mayor Manuel Martinez Sirvent stressed the town hall’s “total and absolute” commitment to preventing illegal occupation of empty homes.

No problem ELCHE’S Mobility department is tearing up pavements in Avenida de Alicante to make more room for a bicycle lane which is expected to be ready for use by late September. Councillor Esther Diez rejected claims that this would cause problems and traffic problems while work was carried out.

