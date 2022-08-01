Plans for 10 buildings on Los Naufragos beach in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 13:47

NAUFRAGOS BEACH: Plans going ahead to build 10 more buildings Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

TORREVIEJA town hall gave an initial go-ahead to plans for 10 apartment blocks and hotels adjoining the Los Naufragos beach.

Those built on the first line will be limited to eight floors to ensure that they do not cast shadows on the beach between 10am and 7pm at any time of the year, as required by Torrevieja’s Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

The developer originally planned to put up nine apartment buildings, but this has been increased to 10 to compensate for the reduced height of those nearest the beach.

Residential blocks and a hotel building furthest from the beach will have up 23 floors, with another 14-storey apartment block and an 11-storey hotel in an intermediate position.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.