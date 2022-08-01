Plans for 10 buildings on Los Naufragos beach in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 13:47
NAUFRAGOS BEACH: Plans going ahead to build 10 more buildings
Photo credit: CC/Ximonic
Those built on the first line will be limited to eight floors to ensure that they do not cast shadows on the beach between 10am and 7pm at any time of the year, as required by Torrevieja’s Urban Development Plan (PGOU).
The developer originally planned to put up nine apartment buildings, but this has been increased to 10 to compensate for the reduced height of those nearest the beach.
Residential blocks and a hotel building furthest from the beach will have up 23 floors, with another 14-storey apartment block and an 11-storey hotel in an intermediate position.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.