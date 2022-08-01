Rewilding will tame River Segura in Orihuela (Alicante) and downstream municipalities

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 13:06
RIO SEGURA: Orihuela has problems when the river rises
Photo credit: CC/Ocense
The grant will be spent on restoring the river system and reducing the risk of flooding in municipalities along its course. This will involve providing vegetation for five hectares of land contained within the Segura’s loops and bends, restoring 10 kilometres of riverbank woodland and planting 53,630 new trees and 122,892 shrubs.
Although the grant has been granted since the new PSOE-Ciudadanos coalition took over at city hall, this was applied for by their predecessors’ Environment department headed by Damaso Aparicio.
“Orihuela has a problem when the Segura rises,” Aparicio said on July 30, as he welcomed the Ministry announcement. “Based on emergency and water plans, recovering and planting the river’s original bends and curves is an ideal way of creating a runoff when there is flooding.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.