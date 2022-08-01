Rewilding will tame River Segura in Orihuela (Alicante) and downstream municipalities

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 13:06

RIO SEGURA: Orihuela has problems when the river rises Photo credit: CC/Ocense

ORIHUELA city hall will receive €3.6 million from the EU’s Next Generation fund, via the Environment Ministry, to rewild the River Segura.

The grant will be spent on restoring the river system and reducing the risk of flooding in municipalities along its course. This will involve providing vegetation for five hectares of land contained within the Segura’s loops and bends, restoring 10 kilometres of riverbank woodland and planting 53,630 new trees and 122,892 shrubs.

Although the grant has been granted since the new PSOE-Ciudadanos coalition took over at city hall, this was applied for by their predecessors’ Environment department headed by Damaso Aparicio.

“Orihuela has a problem when the Segura rises,” Aparicio said on July 30, as he welcomed the Ministry announcement. “Based on emergency and water plans, recovering and planting the river’s original bends and curves is an ideal way of creating a runoff when there is flooding.”

