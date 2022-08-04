Average property prices in Javea (Alicante) are the Valencian Community’s highest

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 12:52
JAVEA: Properties here are the most expensive in the Valencian Community’
Photo credit: CC/Frances Fort
Of the 17 Valencian Community municipalities that appeared in the rankings, 14 were located in Alicante province, two in Valencia and one in Castellon.
Idealista named Javea as the region’s most expensive town and fifth nationwide, with an average property price of €721,003, with Altea not far behind on €605,163.
Calpe, Alfaz, and Denia occupied third, fourth and fifth place regionally and were ranked 16, 18 and 23 nationally. Benidorm properties, which was ranked eighth regionally and 48 nationally, averaged a comparatively modest €218,047.
