French and Portuguese police officers currently on patrol in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 11:20

BENIDORM WELCOME: French and Portuguese officers with Toni Perez Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

TIME was when it was possible to see bobbies on the beat along Benidorm’s promenades in August.

Brexit put paid to that, of course, but four officers from France’s Police Nationale and Portugal’s Segurance Publica are currently patrolling with Policia Nacional officers.

They are here under the European Police scheme which is included in the Operation Summer 2022 programme. As in previous years, officers from the forces of European Union member countries are assigned to the largest tourist areas.

Mayor Toni Perez recently welcomed the French and Portuguese officer and wished them an enjoyable posting to the resort. He was accompanied by Benidorm’s Police Commissioner Ceferino Serrano Torres, Policia Nacional officers and Public Safety councillor, Lorenzo Martinez Sola.

The French and Portuguese officers are wearing their usual uniforms, making them instantly recognisable to tourists from both countries, town hall sources explained.

They will be patrolling on foot and in vehicles, accompanying Policia Nacional officers with the shared mission of deterring street crime, but are also on hand to assist French and Portuguese tourists, translating if necessary.

