Important correction to dates for Mojacar FaXtor contest in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 17:03

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Talent competition is also raising funds for Ukrainian refugees Photo credit: Pixabay Rudy and Peter Skitterians

THE Euro Weekly News wishes to apologise for confusion regarding the dates for the upcoming Mojacar FaXtor heats that were published in the latest edition of the newspaper.

The correct dates are as given below:

August 5: Meson Ana in Los Gallardos

August 6: Heather’s Bar in La Alfoquia (not Meson Ana, Los Gallardos)

August 13: Frankie’s Bar in Vera Playa

August 16: O Sole Mio formerly Dollar Bar) in Vera

August 17: New Bar International in Arboleas

August 27: Indalo Bowls Club in Los Gallardos

August 31: Miraflores in Los Gallardos

September 5: Emerald Isle in Mojacar

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.