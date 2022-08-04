Important correction to dates for Mojacar FaXtor contest in Almeria province

BREAKING UPDATE: Huge fire tackled at cannabis cultivation business in South LA (USA) Close
By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 17:03

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Talent competition is also raising funds for Ukrainian refugees Photo credit: Pixabay Rudy and Peter Skitterians

THE Euro Weekly News wishes to apologise for confusion regarding the dates for the upcoming Mojacar FaXtor heats that were published in the latest edition of the newspaper.

The correct dates are as given below:

August 5: Meson Ana in Los Gallardos

August 6:  Heather’s Bar in La Alfoquia (not Meson Ana, Los Gallardos)

August 13: Frankie’s Bar in Vera Playa

August 16: O Sole Mio formerly Dollar Bar) in Vera

August 17: New Bar International in Arboleas

August 27: Indalo Bowls Club in Los Gallardos

August 31: Miraflores in Los Gallardos

September 5: Emerald Isle in Mojacar

 

Linda Hall

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

