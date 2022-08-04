Important correction to dates for Mojacar FaXtor contest in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 17:03
MOJACAR FAXTOR: Talent competition is also raising funds for Ukrainian refugees
THE Euro Weekly News wishes to apologise for confusion regarding the dates for the upcoming Mojacar FaXtor heats that were published in the latest edition of the newspaper.
The correct dates are as given below:
August 5: Meson Ana in Los Gallardos
August 6: Heather’s Bar in La Alfoquia (not Meson Ana, Los Gallardos)
August 13: Frankie’s Bar in Vera Playa
August 16: O Sole Mio formerly Dollar Bar) in Vera
August 17: New Bar International in Arboleas
August 27: Indalo Bowls Club in Los Gallardos
August 31: Miraflores in Los Gallardos
September 5: Emerald Isle in Mojacar
