A fair decision for the location off the Garrucha (Almeria) Feria

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 22:36

GARRUCHA FAIR: Town hall finally sited funfair in its traditional location Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM

GARRUCHA’S summer Feria will occupy its usual site this summer and not a new location in front of the high school.

Fiestas councillor Juan Pedro Molina explained that the town hall had initially decided to relocate the funfair but had trouble finding an alternative site owing to work at the port.

“It has been difficult to find the right place,” he admitted.

“We considered the esplanade in front of the Mediterraneo school was ideal, as the land belongs to the town hall,” Molina said. “But this would also have been been complicated and required asking permission from the coastal authority, Costas.”

Instead, the town hall decided that the fair should return to its traditional location.

“The fair doesn’t stay for just a week, but remains in Garrucha for two months,” Molina said.

The first fairground workers were located near El Posito while the remainder were sent elsewhere, but then work at the port stopped for a week and all were regrouped in the usual place.

The Junta’s Ports Authority project to build new huts for fishing boat owners and facilities for nets at the harbourside Lonja fish market should have been completed in July, but the regional government complied by halting work after Garrucha’s mayor Maria Lopez asked the Junta for “better coordination.”

