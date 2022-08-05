Fiestas dresses fit for a queen displayed in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 17:14

ON SHOW: Dresses worn by La Nucia’s fiestas queens over the last 50 years Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

SUMPTUOUS dresses worn by La Nucia’s fiestas queens over the last 50 years are on display until September 2.

The free exhibition in the Auditorium’s Sala Llevant has already been visited by hundreds of people, curious to see how the dresses, lent by the young women who once wore them for La Nucia’s August fiestas, evolved over the last half-century.

Curating the exhibition was easier said than done because many of the former queens now live in different parts of Spain, while some have even moved abroad, sources at the town hall’s Fiestas and Culture department said.

The exhibition is open from 10am until 2pm and between 5pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday. Saturdays 10am until 1pm.

