Refurbished Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) children’s park is as good as new

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 19:02
The centrally-located Parque del Recreo located at the heart of the town’s social activities has been totally renewed, Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez announced.
Swings, slides, climbing frames and see-saws were officially inaugurated with the unveiling of a plaque, while there there were sweets and treats on hand for the children as well as organised games and dancing
The Parque del Recreo received an overhaul in 2017 but further renovations were necessary five years later, owing to the park’s popularity and much-used facilities.
“What we must all do now is enjoy the park and look after it, too,” Antonio Fernandez said.
