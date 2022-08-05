Spiking fears grow with two suspected cases reported in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 19:00

SPIKING CLAIMS: Two suspected cases reported in Almeria Photo credit: Pixabay/Eric Barns

ANDALALUCIA’S health service, SAS, is currently studying 16 possible disco and music festival spiking cases reported in the region.

Two of these were located in Almeria, according to sources at the Junta’s department of Health and Consumer Affairs quoted in the Spanish provincial press.

In both instances, blood and urine samples taken from the young Almeria province victims have now been sent to the National Toxicology Institute where they will be analysed by the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

An increasing number of young women maintain that they have been surreptitiously jabbed in Spanish discos, nightspots or festivals in order to be sexually abused or robbed.

As the summer season peaks with crowded discos, nightspots and music festivals, some people are allegedly thinking twice and are selling their festival tickets on the social media.

“You hear about these things and never think it will happen to you,” 20-year-old Laura was quoted as saying in La Voz de Almeria.

“At first I believed it was something that only happened in England and I thought it wouldn’t arrive in Spain,” she told an interviewer. “I began to feel afraid when I heard there were cases in the North and now it’s in Cadiz, getting closer to Almeria.”

Laura said she is now afraid to go out and has decided to sell her ticket for an upcoming music festival.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.