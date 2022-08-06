A different kind of mobility in mind for Nijar (Almeria) districts

By Linda Hall • 06 August 2022 • 21:20

WALK IT: Nijar neighbourhoods will eventually be linked by pedestrian and cycle paths Photo credit: Nijar town hall

NIJAR town hall is putting the finishing touches to a 2.4-kilometre path linking San Jose and Pozo de Los Frailes.

The first of a network of many paths that will eventually join the municipality’s different districts, it has been co-financed with European Funds and Nijar town hall, although the latter has almost tripled the original EU grant.

“At the same time this will also encourage people to cycle or walk to the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park’s best-known spots,” Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez Felices said.

“Carrying out any type of initiative inside the national park means addition complications and above-average costs,” she explained.

“Not all materials or methods can be used, as it’s necessary to look after the park with particular care. But that doesn’t stop us from doing things, and striking a balance between the park’s protected status and being able to enjoy it,” she said.

“These paths, like the cycle lane we are planning for the Cortijo del Fraile area or the connection with Rodalquilar, will encourage people to move towards a different type of mobility,” Perez said. “They will also be more respectful to this jewel that we have been bequeathed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.