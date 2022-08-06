‘Report vandalism’ call from Vera town hall as beach equipment damaged

By Linda Hall • 06 August 2022 • 20:06
VERA PLAYA: Damage to the Beach Services’ equipment
Photo credit: Vera town hall
“Over the past few days there have been lamentable acts of vandalism and damage to the Beach Services’ equipment,” the town hall announced.
“For this reason we asking the local population to cooperate with our Tolerancia Cero Contra el Vandalism (Zero tolerance on vandalism) campaign.”
The town hall then called on residents and visitors to ring the Policia Local on 950 39 31 4 if they witness vandalism on the part of “this irresponsible group.”
