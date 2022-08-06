The new San Isidro bridge in Huecal-Overa (Almeria) is taking shape

By Linda Hall • 06 August 2022 • 19:04
TAKING SHAPE: Javier Aureliano Garcia and Domingo Fernandez at the San Isidro site
Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria
Huercal mayor Domingo Fernandez recently accompanied the president of the Diputacion provincial, Javier Aureliano Garcia, as he visited the viaduct that will put an end to the many road accidents at this notorious blackspot.
The bridge had been in the pipeline for many years when work began earlier this year, as the town hall had first suggested the project in 2012.
As well as vastly improving road safety, the project will entirely alter the town’s north-east access while decongesting traffic in the zone with links to the La Inmaculada hospital whose catchment area covers six municipalities in addition to Huercal.
This has involved building a new bridge for vehicles, reserving the original San Isidro bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.
“It is a momentous project representing a ‘before and afterwards’ for the town,” the Diputacion president said.
“Not only will it benefit residents in the San Isidro and La Atalaya areas, but all drivers entering the municipality or making for the hospital.”
Garcia emphasised that the new bridge was the result of collaboration between institutions.
“This project has united the provincial administration and the town hall in an operation to recover the use of a zone that Huercal residents have not been able to enjoy until now,” he said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
