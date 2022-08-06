Thousands of Brits will be coming to Almeria province this year

By Linda Hall • 06 August 2022 • 15:15

NEW CAMPAIGN: Almeria province awaits 25,000 British Tourists Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

A COSTA DE ALMERIA publicity campaign intends to bring 25,000 UK visitors to the province.

“The British market is one of the tourist industry’s most important sectors,” said Fernando Gimenez, who heads Tourism at the Diputacion provincial council.

“That is why we are carrying out initiatives which will have an impact on all Almeria province residents,” Gimenez added.

This includes regular flights to and from five airports in the UK, he pointed out. British passengers arriving in Almeria will spend an average of five nights and go out on at least one excursion, conducted tour or sports activity in one of the province’s 103 municipalities.

They will be able to choose from Europe’s only desert in Tabernas, the internationally-vital Calar Alto Observatory, some of the best beaches in Spain and charming inland mountain villages.

“Almeria is the only province in the world where it’s possible to experience four seasons in the course of one weekend,” Gimenez said.

“What’s more we have thousands of activities for people to enjoy on a dream holiday.

“Tourism and sport go hand in hand in Almeria, which means we are included in important sporting events at national level, like the Vuelta a España which will reach Cabo de Gata on August 31.

Gimenez announced that the Costa de Almeria brand is also strengthening its presence in the Northern European market, with an estimated 12,500 tourists due to arrive from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland until November this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.