Animal lover Jose wants to help the Animal Shelter in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 07 August 2022 • 17:53

TORREVIEJA SHELTER: Takes in strays and abandoned cats and dogs Photo credit: Albergue Municipal de Torrevieja

EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader Jose Holt wants to help Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter.

Jose, who is 86 and not very mobile, lives in Campo Verde (Pilar de la Horadada) and has been following our recent articles about the Shelter.

“I want to help in any way. How can I donate?” asked Jose, a lifelong animal lover who once worked for the RSPCA.

How indeed? The Euro Weekly News is still waiting for a promised call from Torrevieja’s Animal Protection councillor, so we could not quote a direct source.

Neither could we find any information online. Instead, we rang Torrevieja resident Sue Pearce who set the ball rolling after fostering a kitten when the Shelter was inundated during the notorious “kitten season.”

No, Sue told us, there are no official channels and there is nothing set up. “If you want to donate money or supplies, you have to do it in person,” she said.

All of which is of little assistance to people like Jose who would like to help but could have problems in getting to the Shelter in Torrevieja’s Avenida Los Nenufares.

Jose’s house was been full of animals back in the UK, including a house-trained rabbit. When she and her husband came to Spain to live they brought their rescue cat Tom, although he in fact adopted them and lived to the ripe old age of 20.

Jose, who still looks after strays and often dog-sits for friends, now wants to help Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter. But how?

