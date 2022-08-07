Freemasons summer barbecue in Quesada (Alicante) raised funds for Food Banks

By Linda Hall • 07 August 2022 • 18:26
WELL ATTENDED: Old Tower Lodge barbecue raised just over €1,100 for Food Banks
Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia
It was very well-attended and those present included the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia as well as more than 80 freemasons and their guests.
The Charity steward presented two slide shows of the Old Tower Lodge’s previous events held by Old Tower Lodge and entertainment was provided by Carla Stone.
This event, which was enjoyed by all albeit the weather was a little on the warm side, was held to raise funds to support the Provincial Grand Master’s local Food Bank charities.
The raffle was extremely well-supported and raised just over €1,100 for the Food Banks.
For further information about Freemasonry, please contact the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia’s Communications officer, William G Turney at the sec@glpvalencia.com email address.
