New political party calls for more democracy for Orihuela Costa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 07 August 2022 • 20:15

THE Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PRIOC) party’s Peter Houghton claimed that the coast’s services are appalling compared to other districts.

“Orihuela Costa has a population far greater than many villages that have full control of their own administrative affairs through segregation,” argued Peter Houghton.

“I fail to see how a city 34 kilometres away, separated by countryside and two independent towns, can lay administrative claims to the coastal area,” he said.

“Surely a location with a population exceeding 33,227 is of sufficient size to have its own municipal council and elect councillors who actually reside in the area and can truly represent its residents.”

Houghton cited nearby Pilar de la Horadada with a population of approximately 24,000 that gained independence from Orihuela’s stranglehold 1986.

“This town has thrived and the amenities have really grown over the last few years. Money raised from the area is actually spent on the residents contributing to municipal income.”

San Miguel del Salinas (population approximately 8,000), Montesinos (5,500), Dolores (7,300) and Catral (8,600) were all self-governing with services that clearly outstripped Orihuela Costa’s, Houghton pointed out. “Independence for Orihuela Costa is the only real way forward,” he declared.

“The residents of Orihuela Costa have the power to determine the future of the coast by voting. They just need to believe it and make the effort.”

