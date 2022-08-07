News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 07 August 2022 • 11:41

LOWER BILLS: Benitachell town hall is installing LED lighting Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

LED lights BENITACHELL has installed LED lighting in 355 streetlamps inside the town centre, along Carretera Javea and Cami de l’Assegador as well as at the Villotel-Madroñal and Cumbre del Sol urbanisations. The €149,907 cost has been split between the town hall and the Valencian Institute of Business Competitivity (IVACE).

Go by bus BENIDORM launched 4,000 travel cards with a €10 credit for pupils who use school buses as well as pensioners with Gold cards. Further uses and services will be added, eventually including all other residents who have been registered for more than three years on the municipal Padron.

Big bangs LA NUCIA town hall organised free courses for eight-year-olds and upwards on responsible use of fireworks during the town’s fiestas in honour of the Assumption and San Roque, which continue until August 18. Attendance was obligatory for all participants wanting to use and throw fireworks during the celebrations.

Damage done ENVIRONMENTALISTS Ecologistas en Accion said a €1.1 billion government project to regenerate Valencian Community beaches with offshore underwater sand was a waste of money. “The damage has already been done and is irreversible,” said the group’s spokesman Carlos Arribas, warning that the mega-project would adversely affect the environment.

Less piracy APTUR, which represents Tourist Apartment firms, maintained that 30 per cent of Alicante province’s holiday lets were clandestine, although this was an improvement on 2012 when 50 per cent were unregistered. Aptur maintained that it was also essential for all owners to comply with obligatory technical requirements.

