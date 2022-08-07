News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 07 August 2022 • 13:15

FLOOD RISK: Time to clear Benahadux streams, opposition councillors said Photo credit: PSOE Benahadux

Be prepared PSOE opposition councillors in Benahadux have called on the town hall to clear the Rambla Ortega and Rambla Nicolas Godoy streams before the arrival of torrential summer and autumn rains. This would prevent possible flooding inside the town centre, the party’s local secretary general, Jose Manuel Marquez said.

More people THE population of Nacimiento, currently celebrating its annual fiestas, shrank from 2,443 in 1920 to the current 512 although the number of inhabitants registered on the municipal Padron is slowly creeping up, thanks to foreign residents. The majority come from Argentina and Morocco, said Nacimiento’s mayor Herminia Uroz.

Shady business ALMERIA’S agricultural growers are whitewashing the exteriors of plastic greenhouses to combat this summer’s successive heat waves. Although this helps to reduce suffocating temperatures inside the polytunnels, it could also delay the development of the first peppers which require less shade if the young plants are to “set.”

Drive on APPROXIMATELY 9 per cent of all traffic fines imposed over the last six years in Almeria province have involved driving without a licence, found logistics and transport experts Formaster. In line with their findings, an annual 4,3000 drivers face a six-month prison term, community service or a fine.

Put off A TOTAL of 15.2000 vehicles and 45,600 people accessed Cabo de Gata-Nijar beaches in July, reductions of 2,350 and 7,000 compared with the same month in 2021. This was the fourth consecutive year that saw a drop in vehicles and beachgoers, attributed to beach-parking restrictions until September 25.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.