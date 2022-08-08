Clearing weeds to prevent summer fires in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 08 August 2022 • 13:49

WEEDS AWAY: Clearing paths in Pinar de Campoverde Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall began removing weeds and undergrowth from green spaces and rural zones in July.

Municipal employees have now reached Pinar de Campoverde where they are clearing tinder-dry vegetation that could easily pose a fire-risk, explained Pilar’s Environment councillor, Pedro Miguel Moya.

At the same time, they have been removing litter and unwanted household items, he said.

Moya added that the town hall, like all those in the Valencian Community, has created the required official Local Fire Prevention Plan, which now awaits approval from the regional government, the Generalitat Valenciana.

On the coast, similar work is being carried out in Mil Palmeras and along the retaining walls on Pilar’s beaches, eliminating rubbish as well as weeds and invasive species, while pruning shrubs and trees.

“Pilar de la Horadada town hall is providing the transport, machinery and materials necessary as well as salaries thanks to a €188,273 grant from the central government’s Public Employment Service (SEPE),” Moya said.

“This had made it possible to take on 43 Pilar residents who were previously unemployed.”

