News in brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 08 August 2022 • 15:55

FORMER BLACKSPOT: Traffic lights for Avenida Desidero Rodriguez crossings Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

Safe crossings TORREVIEJA’S Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez, a former blackspot and the scene of several fatal accidents, has traffic lights at pedestrian crossings from the Naufragos beach as far as the La Veleta urbanisation. The crossings incorporate acoustic warning systems activated via Bluetooth before a visually impaired person approaches the kerb.

Summer move ORIHUELA mayor Carolina Gracia and city hall councillors are working throughout August at municipal offices in Orihuela Costa. “This will bring us closer to a fundamental part of our municipality at a time when it needs more attention owing to a significant increase in the population,” Gracia said.

Sleep on it THE regional government’s Environment department will spend €1 million on eliminating the 14,000 discarded mattresses currently piled up on a plot of municipal land in Santa Pola. Cutting edge technology incorporating a high pressure hose can separate a mattress’s springs and foam in 50 seconds, ready for recycling.

Wish granted CANADIAN Jaima Ignacio Dominguez from Vancouver recently visited the house of the late Orihuela poet Miguel Hernandez on three consecutive days, spending more than 20 hours there. Seventy-year-old Jaima had wanted to visit the house, now a museum, in September 2019 but was prevented by that year’s storms.

Full house ELCHE hotels look forward to occupancy of between 90 and 95 per cent while restaurants expect to be full during the annual fiestas on August 12, 13 and 14. This will be the first time that the city has been able to celebrate all fiestas events since 2019.

