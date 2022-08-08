‘Scooters occupy too much space on Orihuela Costa (Alicante) streets’ claim

By Linda Hall • 08 August 2022 • 13:12

PARKED SCOOTERS: Increasingly occupy space on public streets Photo credit: Pixabay/Icsilviu

THE Policia Local impounded more than 100 electric scooters in Orihuela Costa in the course of seven days.

Officers were responding to residents’ complaints regarding rented scooters occupying public spaces but especially those ridden on pavements, often at high speed.

“The situation has become untenable over the last few weeks,” admitted Orihuela’s Public Safety councillor Antonio Sanchez.

Last May Sanchez maintained that parked scooters, ready for hire, were unlikely to pose important problems for pedestrians on Orihuela Costa’s wide streets. Three months later, city hall is taking steps to regulat the scooters’ presence on the streets in the same way as terrace tables, shop displays and open-air markets.

The Policia Local has also found that the two scooter rental companies operating in Orihuela Costa still do not have all their paperwork in order, but expect the situation to be resolved shortly.

The councillor pointed out that scooter hire was basically an advantage in Orihuela Costa, owing to the lack of public transport in the area, although much depended “on the good intentions of those using them.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.