The only way is up for FaXtor talent fundraiser in Mojacar

By Linda Hall • 08 August 2022 • 19:27

FAXTOR ARTISTES: Ana Carmona Bonaque and Aroa Beltran Ruiz Photo credit: Carol Newson

MOJACAR FaXtor’s Heat 6 at Meson Ana in Los Gallardos on August 5 was a resounding success.

“Vocalists and dancers Ana Carmona Bonaque and her 10-year-old granddaughter Aroa Beltran Ruiz entertained us all, raising a much-needed €125 for Shea Fox’s Ukrainian Refugee Relief fund,” said Mojacar FaXtor’s organiser Carol Newton

Congratulations went to winner Dave Littler from Los Gallardos and joint runners-up Michelle France of Vera and Dave Worgan from Alfaix.

Heat Seven at Heather’s Bar in La Alfoquia on August 6 proved another great night.

Singer Charlotte Daines was the latest addition to the Grand Finale line-up while Ana Carmona Bonaque danced her way to the semi-final.

Despite dates that clashed with other festivities in the area, a fabulous €126 was raised, including a generous donation from Fuller Figure Gentlemen from the Los Llanos market.

“Thank you to all who entered judged, supported and donated,” Carol said.

Meanwhile, the beer draw, football scratch cards and raffle ticket sales amassed €223€ at the Miraflores in Los Gallardos on the afternoon of August 7 whilst enjoying the Disco Inferno band.

“The total raised since May 2 currently stands at €3,581 and the only way is up! But we need more to make a real difference,” Carol said. “Any donations, raffle prizes and support selling the tickets would be much appreciated.”

The next heat will be held on Saturday August 13 at Frankie’s Bar in Vera Playa at 8pm

“See you there!” Carol said.

